Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel, wholly owned and operated by the Lower Sioux Indian Community in the State of Minnesota, will open its first phase to the public June 1, 2020 with reduced gaming hours. Jackpot’s reduced gaming hours are available at www.jackpotjunction.com.

All guests and employees will have their temperatures checked by no-contact thermal cameras before entering the property and will be required to wear face masks while on the property. Single use masks will also be available to guests at no charge. Guests will also be able to purchase masks for a nominal cost.

Jackpot will allow 50 percent capacity at this time on the gaming floor, food and beverage establishments and hotel. Guests must maintain social distancing six feet away from others. Plexiglass shields have been installed for all high-volume contact areas to allow for appropriate social distancing between guests. Bingo, concerts and pull tabs are not available at this time.

Jackpot employees will receive training on COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols, and appropriate PPE will be worn by all employees based on their role and responsibilities.

All public areas will be cleaned and sanitized routinely, and Jackpot employees’ health will be monitored regularly. The hotel will also open on June 1, 2020 and will now be smoke-free. The pool area, fitness room, arcade, and business center will remain closed.

Jackpot applies industry standard cleaning products and protocol that meet EPA guidelines on all touch points of the casino, hotel and gas station. Jackpot will offer guests the use of stylus pens at kiosks, gaming machines, and ATMs to limit the amount of touching. Hotel rooms will be routinely sanitized.

Jackpot will also provide hand sanitizers throughout the facility.

Buffet service at Jackpot’s food and beverage establishments remain closed. There will be limited menu options.

“The community and Jackpot have taken extra measures to keep our community safe. We do so to offer a safe environment for our community members, guests and employees alike,” said Robert Larsen, community council president. “The community will continue assessing the public health emergency and will make changes accordingly to continue protecting the health and safety of one another. The community values your lives more than your dollars. We all need to work together – the members, staff, employees and guests – to offer the safest environment for the benefit of everyone.”

Lower Sioux Indian Community asks those who are considered high-risk to stay home. Guests and employees showing signs of illness are not permitted to enter Jackpot. Jackpot will continue to follow the guidance of the Community’s health official and CDC recommendations.