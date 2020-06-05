Online survey is available in both English and Spanish formats.

Crookston Public Schools wants to hear from families via an online survey on how their distance learning experience went this spring, as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered classroom learning and sent students home to learn online via a curriculum and delivery system put together by their teachers in a little more than a week.

The English language version of the survey can be found at https://forms.gle/NLSevJJbC5nELhsK6.

Version en Espanol de la encuesta: https://forms.gle/Xa8oBFePVDZmFS

The survey is confidential.

Superintendent Jeremy Olson encourages families to complete it.

“Help our school by letting us know what went well and what didn't during distance learning this spring,” he said, “In an effort to improve our distance learning delivery we wanted to ask you about your experiences with distance learning this spring.”

The survey results will be a useful tool, Olson said, as district staff plan over the summer for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year in September.