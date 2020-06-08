It rolled in fast around 10 p.m.

All that heat and humidity during the day Sunday produced a whopper of a storm that rolled into Crookston in rapid fashion around 10 p.m. Sunday night, snapping and uprooting trees and breaking off large limbs.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time, and actual damage to structures is unknown.

It's reported that a gust of 62 miles per hour was reported at the Crookston Municipal Airport.

As for rainfall totals, the gauge at Managing Editor Mike Christopherson's house on the north end of Crookston had 1.2 inches in it this morning. But a lot of Sunday night's rain was swirling and coming down horizontally, so an accurate reading might be elusive.