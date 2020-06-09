The Redwood Area School District is excited to be able to offer Cardinal Express for Redwood Valley students Grades 9-12 for the 2020 summer.

This is going to look different than it has in the past.

The plan as of June 3, which may change before June 15 if different guidance is given to the school, follows: The $20 cost will be paid online with registration, and that will guarantee a spot as the district will have only 54 spots available this summer (for each time slot).

The program will be starting June 15 and running through July 31 and running each Monday, Wednesday and Friday (except July 3).

There will be six time slots that students can sign up for, and they will be required to come at that same time every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Students will be asked to wait in their vehicle or outside the door until a coach can let them in the building.

Entrance will be the Link entrance and students will need to park in the community center parking lot as the MS/HS lot will be under construction.

Each group should plan on an hour and a half to complete the session.

• 6 a.m. (9 spots open)

• 6:30 a.m. (9 spots open)

• 7 a.m. (9 spots open)

• 7:30 a.m. (9 spots open)

• 8 a.m. (9 spots open)

• 8:30 a.m. (9 spots open)

School staff would encourage students to sign up for a time with a friend that can help hold them accountable and that they connect with.

Staff will be maintaining social distancing and disinfecting be-ween focus areas.

If any student does not follow the rules, they will be asked to leave.

There is a registration link where students can pick their session, pay, and sign an electronic waiver at redwood.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home/.

Contact Activities Director Andy Ourada (644-8063) with any questions.