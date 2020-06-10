Fresh Voices is a digital arts program, focused on bringing out the voices of Latinos in the Crookston area, and attempts to give recognition to video, written, and photographed art by the community.

The summer program, run each July, usually uses DSLR cameras, as well as pop-up studio equipment.

The topics change often, as their many artists contribute many different ideas, but common themes are family, self-portraiture, the Crookston community, and Hispanic issues both local and national.

Finances for this program can often be a struggle, but the staff tirelessly work to create a space for these artists to create and work in their medium professionally.