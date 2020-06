Girls are also offering great deals on small stuffed animals and small toys.

On a pleasant Thursday afternoon, a trio of girls at a busy corner in Crookston's northeast corner report that business is picking up at their lemonade stand at the corner of Fisher Avenue and St. Mary's Drive.

And not only are Gianna Lubarski and sisters Ruby and Hattie Larson selling lemonade for 50 cents a cup, they're selling small stuffed animals and small toys at bargain prices.