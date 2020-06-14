The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has certified HealthPartners Olivia Hospital and Clinic as a Health Care Home.

This means the Olivia, Renville and Hector clinics have met a set of rigorous standards to provide patient and family-centered care and will continue working to improve the quality, experience and value of care.

Health Care Homes provide complete care ranging from disease prevention to management of complex and chronic conditions and are dedicated to meeting the highest standards for health care delivery.

Certified Health Care Home clinics offer a team based approach to primary care that makes it easier for patients to communicate and partner with their care team. They are their patient’s home for health care.

A Health Care Home coordinates care with specialists and community services to ensure patients receive what they need to stay healthy and improve and manage their health.

This includes expanded access to appointments, 24/7 access to a clinic representative, proactive planning for care, designated patient care coordinators and an overall focus on quality improvement.

“At HealthPartners Olivia Hospital and Clinic, our care teams are dedicated to listening to our patients and guiding them with their healthcare needs. Our care coordinators are ready to help not only our patients but also their families to navigate care. Our team works together to provide and maintain the best care so our patient can achieve their healthcare goals,” said Jennifer Macik, CNO Olivia Hospital & Clinic.

“Congratulations to HealthPartners Olivia Hospital and Clinic. Becoming a Health Care Home signifies a primary care clinic’s dedication to taking care of people seeking health care in the best possible way. The systems that HealthPartners Olivia Hospital and Clinic has put into place to become certified as a Health Care Home will support patients and their families on their health care journey and provide comprehensive care for the patient and their family,” said Bonnie LaPlante, MDH Health Care Homes director.

More is available at www.health.state.mn.us/facilities/hchomes/index.html.