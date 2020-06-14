Cindee Krzmarzick, Life Enrichment Coordinator at Oak Hills Living Center was honored with the “District E Caregiver of the Year” award.

Cindee Krzmarzick, of Sleepy Eye, Life Enrichment Coordinator at Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm, was honored earlier this year at The LeadingAge Minnesota Institute conference with the “District E Caregiver of the Year” award. Krzmarzick was one of seven caregivers selected for the regional award out of a field of 60,000 professional caregivers throughout the state. Oak Hills Administrator Candas Schouvieller wrote in the Oak Times newsletter, “It is a wonderful recognition for all the great things Cindee does to create excellent quality of life for our residents. Her commitment to others also encompasses residents’ families, staff and volunteers; she is dedicated to enriching lives.”