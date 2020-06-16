Renville County Public Health will be holding two business and ag COVID-19 discussion Zoom events regarding local public health’s role in a COVID outbreak, specifically how it impacts businesses.

Public Health staff will provide Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) guidelines on how to prepare business for opening, how to remain open safely, what to do if an employee tests positive and what support to expect from Renville County Public Health or Minnesota Department of Health. They will go over common scenarios as well as include a question and answer period.

These meeting are targeted for administrators, human resource staff or a designated person from a business.

Meetings will be recorded and posted on the Renville County HRA/EDA’s Facebook page following the sessions for those unable to attend.

The sessions are:

• June 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at zoom.us/j/96064203145 or at (312) 626-6799 - Meeting ID: 960 6420 3145

• June 22, 2020 2 p.m. at oom.us/j/93114608326 or at (312) 626-6799 - Meeting ID: 931 1460 8326

Questions can be directed to Renville County Public Health: (320) 523-2570 / Stacey Larson (staceyl@renvillecountymn.com) or Annmarie Suess (annmaries@renvillecountymn.com).

For more information on the Renville County HRA/EDA, please log on to www.Renville.com or call (320) 523-3656.

