The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is urging business owners to educate their workforce about signs of abuse and to report any suspected mistreatment immediately.

The most common types of abuse are physical, emotional, financial and verbal.

The National Council on Aging says approximately 60 percent of all abuse or neglect incidents are perpetrated by a family member.

Experts believe for every reported case of abuse 14 cases remain unreported.

Given such large numbers, it is almost guaranteed that business owners and/or employees are going to encounter someone who is experiencing a form of elder abuse.

Signs of neglect

• Lack of basic hygiene, adequate food or clean and appropriate clothing

• Lack of medical aids (glasses, walkers, hearing aids, medications)

• An unsupervised person with dementia

• A person who is confined to a bed without care

• Cluttered home, filthy, in disrepair or having fire and safety hazards

• Home without adequate facilities (stove, refrigerator, heating, cooling, plumbing and electric)

• Untreated pressure “bed” sores

• Unexplained or uncharacteristic changes in behavior, such as withdrawal from normal activities

• Caregiver isolates elder

• Caregiver is verbally aggressive, uncaring or demeaning

• Inadequately explained fractures, bruises, welts, cuts, sores or burns

• Unexplained sexually transmitted diseases

For more information on elder abuse or to report cases of suspected abuse visit BBB.org.