St. Mary’s Knight of Columbus have decided not to hold the 4th of July event in Allison Park this year.

In light of the guidelines for gatherings, due to the pandemic, the St. Mary’s Knight of Columbus have decided not to hold the 4th of July event in Allison Park this year. The Knights of Columbus have organized the event for the past several years, continuing a local tradition of many years sponsored by the Eagles Club until that organization disbanded.

KC member Philip Sellner called with the organization’s statement on their decision:

“Due to the distancing requirements set in place by the governor, the St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus have concluded there is no practical way to sponsor the social events during the celebration of the 4th of July at Allison Park as we have the past several years.

We look forward to seeing you in 2021!”

This decision does not affect the planned 4th of July fireworks display, approved by the Sleepy Eye City Council at their June 9 meeting. The Sleepy Eye Fire Department will shoot fireworks by the lake, or just southwest of the baseball park.