On Tuesday, June 9, the Chippewa County Fair Board announced the postponement of the 2020 Chippewa County Fair, that was to take place on July 28 through August 1 of this year.

“We spent months working through options that would allow us to host the fair. However, when key elements of the fair, including carnival, vendors, and partners of the fair began canceling due to COVID-19, we found ourselves unable to provide fairgoers the whole fair experience,” said Carmen Haugen, Chippewa County Fair Board Secretary.

According to Haugen, agriculture and youth are the foundation of their mission and the heartbeat of the Chippewa County Fair; she added that the University of Minnesota extension 4-H program has also committed to providing an opportunity for area youth to showcase their projects and livestock exhibits.

“At this time, it is uncertain if this will be a virtual or traditional judging of projects,” said Haugen. “The fair board is committed to accommodating this experience for our youth and will have the facilities ready if allowed.”

The entertainment committee continues to work with entertainers and contractors to host some events this year, but their first priority is to do it safely and comply with state and local regulations.

“We are grateful for the support of our county fair family and each one of you who makes this event possible every summer,” Haugen said. “To our beloved fans, staff, sponsors, exhibitors, 4-H and FFA members, vendors, volunteers and entertainers, we look forward to seeing you in 2021!”

Stay tuned to the Chippewa County Fair’s website and Facebook page for updates.