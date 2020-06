Tuesday’s weather provided some sun, shade, sprinkles of rain and a rainbow for Crookston garden tenders like Patty Amiot, Shane Heldstab and Ed Amiot at the corner of West Sixth Street near Landslide Park.

The Amiots and Heldstab have been doing the upkeep on the display for years and are adding more items for 2020 including new plants and flowers, decor and signage.