This summer, Watonwan County Library locations are making sure that Watonwan County youth are offering interactive ways for kids to participate in summer reading programs.

"We are using the app READsquared that they can download onto their device this year so kids can still participate even though we can't be in the library together," said Melissa Haseman, Children's Librarian for the Watonwan County Library via email. "Kids can also access this on a computer at watonwanreads.readsquared.com."

The online games offer prizes through minigames and various missions. Completing these tasks earn points and badges for participants.

The library is still offering Bingo to kids who don't have digital access, or who just want a break from screens. Kids and their parents can pick up bingo sheets at the library. Every time a child gets a bingo, they can earn a prize.

Kids can also earn prizes by searching for the library's mascot, Flame.

"He escapes the library from time to time though and kids can look around town for him," said Haseman. "If they find him, they can take a selfie with him and post the photo to social media using #ifoundflame to be entered into a prize drawing at the end of the summer."

Flame can also be a penpal this summer by writing a letter to:

Watonwan County Library Attn: Flame 125 5th St. S. St. James, MN 56081

Watonwan County Library locations are not open to the public, but curbside pickup is available Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. in St. James, Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m-6:00 p.m. in Madelia, Monday 1:30-6:00 p.m and Tuesday through Friday 1:30-5:00 p.m. in Butterfield, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 3:00-6:00 p.m in Lewisville, and Tuesday and Thursday 2:30-6:00 p.m. in Darfur.

Those looking to check-out a book can place hold a book online at tdslib.iii.com or call their local library.