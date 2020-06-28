Farms, farmers markets and other agricultural businesses were designated critical businesses under an executive order from the governor that was announced in April 2020.

By June 29, 2020, all critical sector businesses, including all farms and farmer’s markets, are required to develop and implement a COVID-19 preparedness plan that complies with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) COVID-19 guidelines as well as OSHA standards.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) has created a preparedness plan template that includes all required plan components and is available in Hmong, Somali and Spanish.

Those who are required to develop a plan may use other templates, such as the plan from the University of Minnesota Extension Service, if all components are addressed.

For additional information or assistance in developing a plan, businesses can contact Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MNOSHA) Workplace Safety Consultation at (651) 284-5060 or osha.consultation@state.mn.us.

Questions may be sent to MDAResponds@state.mn.us.

- Image courtesy of the Internet Public Domain