All motorcycle and trike enthusiasts are welcome to join in making our seniors’ and community’s day on Tuesday evening, June 30. A cruise is planned past Ross Park, S.E. Care Center and Countryside Retirement Community, and Divine Providence.

Participants are asked to meet at 6 p.m. at Schutz Family Foods parking lot, for a prompt 6:15 departure.

If necessary, the rain date is Wednesday, July 1.

Call Nancy for more information, 507-300-1300.