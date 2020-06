Firefighters from the Crookston Fire Department and Crookston Fire Association held a hands-on training night June 25 north of American Crystal Sugar Company and wasted no time getting serious.

Firefighter Shane Heldstab told the Times the trainings also consisted of power tool operations, rehab procedures, and a SCBA confidence course. “Thank you to CHS Ag for supplying the propane,” added Heldstab.