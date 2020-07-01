Street reconstruction on 5th Avenue South started this week with Davidson Ready Mix Construction of Holt, Minnesota digging up the road and laying dirt Monday and Tuesday.

They’ll be reconstructing 5th Avenue South from South Main Street to Sunflower Street.

Other street improvement projects for 2020 include Radisson Road reconstruction including the University Avenue frontage road to approximately 400 feet east of Hoven Lane and Sahlstrom Drive bituminous mill and overlay from Fisher Avenue to North Acres Drive.