The 54th annual Butterfield Threshing Bee scheduled for mid-August has been canceled.

The Butterfield Thresherman's Association held a meeting last Monday night and voted to make a final decision on the Bee.

The decision to cancel the Butterfield Threshing Bee was made mostly due to the Governor's rules and many of the volunteers not feeling comfortable helping with food stands and displays at this year's show.

This year's Threshing Bee was supposed to feature a line of Cockshutt tractors.

Each year, the Threshing Bee features around 250 works of antique machinery and farm equipment, as well as other displays such as log splitting, iron pouring, and Pioneer Town.

Some of the tractors and plows on display date back to the early 1900s.

Pioneer Town features a walking tour of the history of the area and depicts what local farming was like throughout the years.

Walt’s Barbershop, General Store, Hollenitsch Drug Store, Pete’s harness Shop, the Mennonite house, and the Pioneer Church all hold antique merchandise.

As of now, the Butterfield Thresherman's Association is not planning an alternative to the Threshing Bee.