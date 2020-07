A male juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene of an ATV rollover Thursday evening near Fertile.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV rollover at approximately 5:53 p.m. on July 2 at 435th St SW in Fertile west of the Sand Hill River. First responders attempted lifesaving efforts but the operator, a male juvenile, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It appears the operator lost control of the ATV and struck a tree.

County EMS and Fertile Fire Department also responded.