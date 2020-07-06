Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging (DSAAA) received $100,000 from the Minnesota Council on Foundations (MCF) to assist organizations serving older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled with the opportunities this grant will create to expand services in our communities. These funds will be used to assist our families, friends and neighbors, with nutrition-related services, and technology or other related services,” said Darla Waldner, Director.

“As we work to mobilize the philanthropic community in Minnesota to meet the immense needs growing out of the pandemic, we seek to deliver a high impact, coordinated response. We recognize and support the many other efforts underway to help during this challenging time and will do our best to coordinate with them to provide the most strategic response,” said Susie Brown, MCF President. “In times of need, the generosity of Minnesotans can be counted on to support community-led solutions for those who are vulnerable and at-risk in our state,” said Eric J. Jolly, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Foundation. “As Minnesotans face risks associated with the coronavirus, that generosity will again be deployed through the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund. We are proud to play a contributing role with the MCF in the fund and in continuing Minnesota’s legacy of giving, especially during this challenging time.”

DSAAA is currently developing the grant applications and will post information regarding the grant on our website at www.dancingskyaaa.org. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to us at 218-745-6733.

The MCF exists to collectively advance prosperity and equity in the state of Minnesota. MCF currently connects, mobilizes and strengthens over 140 philanthropic partners within the sector, serving grantmaking organizations for 50 years. Members of MCF include family and independent foundations, community and other public foundations, corporate foundations and giving programs. Learn more at www.mcf.org. #WeAreMCF



About the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging

As the designated area agency on aging for 21 counties in northwest and west central Minnesota, the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging works with rural communities to help older adults stay in control of their choices. Together older adults and communities thrive.