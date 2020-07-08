The 4th of July went off with a bang in Sleepy Eye!

The 4th of July went off with a bang in Sleepy Eye, with an excellent fireworks show by the lake at dusk. Families gathered along the lake trail to watch the fireworks show.

Thanks to dedicated volunteers, the Avenue of Flags was on display at Home Cemetery.

People found two ways to cool off outside on a hot 4th of July. Dustin Haala caught some air on the lake while visiting his parents. The Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center was also a cool oasis on the 4th.