On July 4, 2020, at approximately 10:33 p.m. a Redwood Falls Police Department officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Swain and Bridge streets in the City of Redwood Falls.

The suspect vehicle evaded the officer a short distance and was eventually located in the back yard of a residence. When the officer located the vehicle he observed a male standing near it.

When the male saw the officer he fled on foot. A search of the area was initiated, and additional law enforcement personnel were called to the scene.

As the search was under way a citizen stopped a Redwood County deputy who reported an unknown male had just tried to enter his residence and he forcibly pushed him out. The suspect then fled from that location. Citizen calls to law enforcement reported sightings of a suspicious person running through yards in the area.

A perimeter was established, and a short time later a Redwood Falls Police officer located the subject riding a bicycle on the 400 block of East Flynn Street.

The subject matched the description of the suspect who fled from officers, and when the officer attempted to make contact the suspect fled on foot a second time.

A foot pursuit began, and the officer eventually captured the suspect who was identified as Russell George Guy O’Brien, 23, of Redwood Falls. O’Brien was arrested on several charges including fleeing from officers, two counts of drug possession and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the search and arrest of the suspect.