50 years ago

July 1970

• Redwood Falls banker Gene Sipe became the third person to win the Redwood Falls Invitational tournament twice, although on alternating years.

• “The Age of Aquarius” was the theme of the 4-H dress review at the county fair.

• Grand Ol’ Opry star Wanda Jackson was announced as the musical feature attraction of the upcoming Redwood County Fair.

• Both female buffaloes at the Ramsey Park zoo gave birth to calves.

• Two days’ accumulation of lunch and dinner garbage after the Fourth of July weekend required Ramsey Park ranger Hans Dahl to cart away more than a dozen pickup loads to the county landfill.

• As the Revere school district was being dissolved, a call was put out for former students to attend an all-school reunion potentially going back up to 70 years.

25 years ago

July 1995

• Aaron Brown of Redwood Falls won the state softball toss championship with a toss of 234 feet, five inches.

• The old Redwood Falls Public Library building was offered to the public for sale.

• Mike Sipe, of Milbank, S.D., became the first golfer in the 55 year history of the Redwood Falls Golf Invitational to win for two years an a row.

• Domicio Arruda Camara, of Brazil, who attended RFHS from 1970-71 as a foreign exchange student, brought his family to visit Redwood Falls and attended the county fair.

• Elaine Hansen and Leonard Hauptli were named the Outstanding Senior Citizens of Redwood County.

10 years ago

July 2010

• Andy Jacobson of Willmar won his second straight Palmer Kise Invitational at the Redwood Falls Golf Club.

• Five Redwood Falls business owners explained some of their tactics for detecting and catching shoplifters. The article had to be written, obviously, in a way that kept it from becoming a “How to Shoplift Successfully” article.

• Cancer survivor Dustin Burgemeister was named the honorary chair for the 2010 Redwood County Relay for Life fundraiser.