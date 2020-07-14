Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an increase in the number of scam reports for money laundering and they want people who receive similar calls to contact law enforcement immediately.

In a media release the PCSO says the scams are using scare tactics by claiming the persons ID and Social Security number are tied into money laundering or other serious crimes out of state. The victim is then allegedly instructed to either purchase a large amount of gift cards to stay out of trouble or told to send all of their cash to the Scammer for “safe keeping” so the money doesn’t get seized as part of a money laundering investigation.

If anyone receives a similar call as described above or any other call they believe is a scam, do not give out personal information, hang up and contact law enforcement immediately.