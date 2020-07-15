Lt. Col. Mike Hiller, U.S. Army Reserve, graduated from the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania with a master's degree in Strategic Studies on July 24, 2020.

Mike is a Crookston native and is Central High School Class of 1995. In 1999, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The U.S. Army War College’s two-year distance education curriculum educates and develops senior military officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, as well as senior foreign military officers and civilian officials from a variety of federal agencies, to serve in strategic level command and staff positions worldwide.

Currently, Mike commands the U.S. Army Command & General Staff College unit in Europe and, as a civilian, is a F.B.I. Special Agent in Washington, D.C. He is promotable to Colonel and his next Army Reserve position is on the Army Staff at the Pentagon.