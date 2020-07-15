Mike Simonson, 73, a resident of Highlands Ranch, Colo., went home to be with the Lord on his birthday, March 4, 2020. He was a man of family and faith and will be best remember by the relationships he built with the people he met in his colorful life.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Rev. Robert Knutson will officiate, and burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.