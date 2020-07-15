Do you like to perform, sing, dance, are you a musician, or actor?

Do you like to perform, sing, dance, are you a musician, or actor? Are you going into grades 5-12 or just newly graduated? There’s still a chance for you to share your talent this summer.

Healthy Community Healthy Youth, working with NUCAT (New Ulm Cable Access Television), will be doing a variety show on NUCAT this summer. This is open to all youth who attend schools in Brown County.

For more information contact HCHY at hchynua@newulmtel.net, or 507-354-8632 and leave your name, address, and phone number. We will send you information on how to be part of the show.

Everyone who performs receives a free DVD of the show.

The deadline to contact HCHY to be a part of this is July 20.