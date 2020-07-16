Looking to earn a season sweep against the Granite Falls Kilowatts, the Wabasso Jaxx recently traveled to Granite Falls.

This time around, the Jaxx bats were stymied when trying to produce run-scoring hits, and they lost by a score of 4-1.

Wabasso was the first to strike in the top of the first.

Sam Guetter led off with a single and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch.

From there, Wabasso struggled to string a series of hits together.

The game was a pitcher’s duel from the start.

Kyle Lechner was on the mound for Wabasso. In the two teams’ previous matchup in Wabasso this season, Lechner threw a complete game shutout. He continued to keep the Kilowatts off-balance for the first four innings.

In the fifth however, Granite Falls was able to get a run and take the lead, but Lechner struck out the final two batters of the inning with the bases loaded to minimize the damage.

Lechner delivered a quality start, pitching six innings, giving up three runs, and striking out seven.

Leo Meis came in relief and finished the final two innings for the Jaxx.

Down 4-1, the visitors attempted a comeback in the late innings.

CJ Theis roped a double in the eighth inning, but was stranded in scoring position.

In the ninth inning, Josh Guetter reached on an infield hit with one out, and Steven Marotzke walked.

Wabasso brought the tying run to the plate, but was unable to get a run across and fell by the 4-1 score.

Josh Guetter was 2-for-4, Aaron Greenlee was 1-for-3 with a walk, and CJ Theis was 1-for-3 with a double.

- Photos courtesy of A&T Photography