Last Thursday, members of the Watonwan County Food Shelf and Watonwan County Human Services handed out fresh produce and other goods to county residents at the south shelter at Memorial Park.

Cars lined Seventh Avenue South to First Street South and halfway up Sixth Avenue South.

A total of 6,450 pounds of food was given out to 180 families and 617 individuals.

The food was donated by Second Harvest Heartland through a program where they rescue produce from local farmers that had extra produce or from stores that couldn't get through all their produce. The majority of the produce is from farms in Minnesota.

Those in line for food checked-in how many families, and how many individuals would be needing food.

Portions were then distributed in correlation to the typical number of people served at past events, and the number of families and individuals.

The cars would then pop their trunk or open a back door, and volunteers placed the produce inside the vehicles.

"For it being our first time doing this I feel like it went really well," said Katherine Petty in an email. "At our next event, we are going to have a few more people helping with registration to hopefully move the cars through a little quicker. People that have helped at prior events said that this was so easy compared to having to help people carry laundry baskets with pounds of food to their car or trying to push grocery carts down the road to get food to people’s cars."

The giveaway started at 5:00 p.m., and all of the produce was distributed by 6:15 p.m.

"Because of COVID, we were really unsure of the type of crowd that we would receive," said Petty. "Last year we averaged 140 households at each distribution event so we were 40 households above that. We are not sure if the increase in households is due to there being a greater need because of COVID or due to different advertising methods that we used this year."

The next produce giveaway is July 23rd at Memorial Park from 5-7:00 p.m.