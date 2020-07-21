The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Minnesota and the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center (UMASH) are partnering to provide free online suicide prevention classes tailored to farming communities.

This effort aims to change public perceptions in agricultural communities and better equip them to identify and help people who may be having thoughts of suicide.

Called QPR (question, persuade and refer) for agricultural communities, the program helps individuals learn the three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide.

This class will be offered from 3-4:30 p.m. on each of the following Thursdays: July 23, Aug. 6, Aug. 20, Sept. 3 and Sept. 17.

To register, visit namimn.org.

For further information, call (651) 645-2948.