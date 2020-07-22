Pandemic means traditional awards meeting cannot be held.

Note to readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of Crookston conducted its 2020 Annual Awards Meeting virtually, and the agency sent the following recap to the Times.

2020 Chair recap:

Tracy Kuchan

On behalf of the United Way board, I would like to thank our community partners, donors, and our partner agencies for all of the support we received during our campaign year. The year started out with a tough farming year and then we finished the year out during the COVID pandemic, but we still managed to surpass our goal thanks to your support!

The mission of the United Way of Crookston is to improve the quality of life of Crookston area people, by gathering and distributing, in an efficient manner, community resources that respond to priority health and human service needs.

During our 2020 campaign, we had 20 partner agencies that we invested in vital programs and initiatives needed for a good quality of life – health, education, and financial stability. As we navigate these uncertain times ahead, we know we can count on our wonderful community partners to help make sure that “United, we will build a stronger Crookston area!”

Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Service

We have a wonderful group of community members on our board! The “Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Service” goes to Sarah Olmstead! Since I have been a board member on United Way, Sarah has always been quick to volunteer, help with a project, and is always there to share knowledge and/or support. Thank you, Sarah, for your outstanding service! We appreciate all you do for the United Way!

Presentation of Community Awards for 2020

The Community Partner Award goes to a business that goes above and beyond.

Biermaier Chiropractic Clinic is this year’s Community Partner Award recipient and has been a wonderful partner to United Way of Crookston for years. They have participated in Jail and Bail every year, seeing who can raise the most money between Dr. Steve and Dr. Lukas for United Way’s mission of helping our community’s health, education, and basic needs. It’s become a friendly competition between father and son. We would like to thank them for their continued help in living the United Way mission by showing that giving to United Way is the most powerful way to give back to your community. United Way is honored to partner with them.

Presentation of Outstanding Giving Award

This award is given to people who give year after year consistently without hesitation. This year’s Outstanding Giving Awards go to Dr. Ted & Lynnette Olson and Dr. Pete & Ann Graham. Their continued support has impacted so many lives in the Crookston area. We thank them for their generosity and for being outstanding community partners.

Outgoing Board members are Kari Brault, Tara Rodriguez, Lee Groeschl

We would like to thank our outgoing board members – Kari Brault, Tara Rodriguez, and Lee Groeschl for their service and time they have put into the United Way board over the last few years. We appreciate their hard work and they will be missed moving forward but we know they will continue to do many great things in our community!

Tracy Kuchan passes the gavel to Jacqueline Cournia for 2020-2021 Chair

2020-2121 Board

Vice Chair: Nell DeBoer

Treasurer: Sarah Olmstead

Secretary: Marley Melbye

Jana Brekken

Tammy Moe

Rich Clauson

Eric Morgan

Shane Heldstab

Abdou Niang

Tracy Kuchan

Laurie Stahlecker

Betsy Larson

New Board members: Allan Dragseth and Sarah Ringdahl

Executive Director Lori Wagner’s closing remarks

We deeply missed the opportunity to see everyone at the United Way’s Annual Awards meeting this year cancelled due to Covid-19. It is especially important to us that we share our successes of the 2020 Campaign and present the Community Awards and our board of directors to you for 2021.

I am so proud to be the Executive Director of the United Way of Crookston. Together we build a better community by investing your donations in local programs and initiatives to help improve children, families, and aging adults’ lives right here in your town and neighborhood.

We would like to thank all the of people who have been on the frontlines during this difficult time of Covid-19. We honor you.

I would like to thank 2020 Chair Tracy Kuchan for her leadership and willingness to jump in whenever and wherever help was needed.

Also, thank you to the 2020 United Way Board, I am blessed with the best individuals who believe in the United Way mission. United Way would not be the same without Becky Cymbaluk, our senior administrative assistant, who is the foundation of our United Way.

And finally, we thank all the donors that have faith in us for being stewards of your generous donations. LIVE UNITED

United, We Will Build a Stronger Crookston