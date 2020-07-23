Another free food distribution for Brown County will be held ion Tuesday, July 28, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sleepy Eye Baseball Park parking lot.

Another free food distribution for Brown County will be held in Sleepy Eye, on Tuesday, July 28, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sleepy Eye Baseball Park parking lot. Similar to the previous event on June 23, those who come will receive pre-packed boxes of produce, dairy and meat. Drivers are asked to take Highway 4 and turn west on Southdale Street SW (the street between Chuck Spaeth Ford and Bic Graphic) to Seventh Avenue SW. Turn right on Seventh Avenue and proceed north to the baseball park parking lot.

This event is sponsored by Second Harvest Heartland and hosted by the Trinity Lutheran Church Weekend Food Program, Sleepy Eye FFA and Brown County Area Food Shelves, with food provided from the COVID Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

The Sleepy Eye FFA will again provide much of the volunteer help the day of the event, along with other community volunteers. The City of Sleepy Eye and the Sleepy Eye Police Department are also cooperating.

“We had a good response to the food distribution event held in Sleepy Eye on June 23, so we are pleased to be able to offer it again,” said Sandra Beito, who is in charge of the Weekend Food Program at Trinity and a board member of the Sleepy Eye Food Shelf. “If you are one of the many experiencing unexpected hardship due to the coronavirus crisis, you are most welcome to participate in this program and learn more about other food resources available for people in this area,” she said.

Anyone is eligible to receive boxes of food at the event, including those who received food at the June 23 food distribution. At June event, 550 households each received approximately 60 lbs. of produce, dairy, and frozen pork and chicken.

The food is loaded by volunteers into the vehicles of recipients; there is limited contact between drivers and volunteers. No registration or paperwork is necessary and only basic demographic information will be asked of participants, such as the ages of individuals in each household. No names, addresses or other identifying information will be asked.

CFAP is an assistance program for farmers, ranchers and other food producers managed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The program provides vital assistance to producers of agricultural commodities and channels food to food banks, community, tribal and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.