Sleepy Eye Chamber Ambassadors welcomed new store, A Painted Life, to downtown Sleepy Eye last week. Owner Katherine McClain is seated in one of her painted creations. Ambassadors, from left, are: Mark Kober, Julie Cook, Wayne Pelzel, Dave Vosbeck, Greg Gangelhoff and Pat Lowther.