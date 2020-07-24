A large sinkhole appeared on Northwood Drive July 17 in Redwood Falls.

According to Jim Doering, city public works project coordinator, a significant void opened up on the street, and the hole that was discovered below was 32 feet deep.

He added a hole the size of a football was discovered in the pipe in that area, and over time the soil surrounding that pipe slowly eroded away.

The plan is to repair the hole, added Doering, indicating there is also a plan to run a camera in the pipe to ensure there are no other areas of concern.

The hope is that most of the work on the repair can be done by the end of the week and that the road will be opened as soon as is practical and possible.