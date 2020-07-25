Masks were required, and social distancing was practiced.

Around two months after the ceremony was to originally be held but was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crookston High School Class of 2020 officially graduated Saturday afternoon in the school gymnasium.

The somewhat subdued but still celebratory ceremony included social distancing practices and everyone wore masks, as required by the state. Each graduate was allowed to invite two guests, who sat in assigned, socially distanced chairs.

Kathryn Halos, Ben Brantner, Eliza Meyer and Emily Gillette addressed their classmates, and the Class of 2020 this year chose third-year science teacher Isaac Black to address them. Black enthusiastically offered his inspirational words, with the theme of perseverance.

Once outside the school on a hot, humid Saturday, people were able to take of their masks and take photos. But Superintendent Jeremy Olson asked that everyone try their best to maintain social distancing.