The Wabasso Jaxx recently hosted the Bird Island Bullfrogs, and they battled the Cornbelt powerhouse every step of the way.

In the end, the Jaxx comeback fell short in a pitcher’s duel, with the Bullfrogs taking the game 3-2.

After a scoreless two innings from both teams, Bird Island broke through with a run in the third and a run in the fourth off of Jaxx starter Bryant Haas.

The game was 2-0 for the rest of the middle innings, with Haas trading multiple scoreless innings with his opponent.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Wabasso staged a dramatic comeback. With one out, Colby Wall reached first on a walk. A passed ball and errant throw from the catcher sent Wall scampering into third base.

After a Caleb Frericks walk, Carter Guetter brought a run in with a fielder’s choice. With Guetter at first and two outs, CJ Theis delivered with a double that sailed over the left fielder’s head. Guetter raced around the base paths and scored the tying run.

However, in the ninth Bird Island used good base running to score on a sacrifice fly, and the game eventually ended with that 3-2 score.

Haas delivered a brilliant performance on the mound, throwing a complete game while allowing only two earned runs. He was able to work out of several jams and kept the Bullfrog bats off balance all game.

Offensively, Wall was 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. Kyle Lechner added two hits of his own. Wabasso’s record moves to 3-9 and 2-7 in the Cornbelt League.

Earlier, the Jaxx took on the Marshall A’s for the first time this season. A win would have placed the teams in a tie in the Cornbelt League standings.

Ultimately, the Jaxx were unable to take advantage of several run-scoring opportunities, and they fell by a score of 6-3.

Down 4-0, Wabasso tacked on their first run after hits by Devan Liebl, Caleb Frericks and Theis, but the team stranded the bases loaded.

In the top of the fifth, an A’s home run increased its lead to 5-1, but Wabasso came storming back in the bottom half of the inning.

Kenric Baune and Josh Guetter led off the inning with walks, and then Sam Guetter lined a sharp base hit to left field to load the bases. Theis and Guetter both worked walks to bring in two runs in the inning.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Bryant Haas crushed a ball deep down the left field line, but the A’s outfielder made a diving catch to limit the damage and preserve a 5-3 Marshall lead and eventually the win.

- Photo courtesy of A&T Photography