On July 25 at 12:52 p.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Department was called to the report of a two-vehicle crash on CSAH 6 and 230th Street in Vail Township south of the City of Wabasso.

As a result of this crash Dennis Fennern, 85, from Wabasso was killed.

According to the report, a Polaris Ranger being driven by Fennern was struck at the intersection by a Dodge Durango being driven by Mary Heiling, 56, of Wabasso.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Wabasso Fire and Ambulance, Carris Health Ambulance and Minnesota DNR assisted at the scene of the incident.