Filing window is open until Aug. 11.

It’s candidate filing season in Crookston in advance of the election in November. The filing window for those wanting to run for Crookston City Council or Crookston School Board closes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

As of Friday, July 31, recent appointee Mike Theis filed for a full term on the school board, along with candidates Marcia Meine and Jason Klinnert. Board seats up for election this year, in addition to Theis’, include Dave Davidson and Frank Fee. The top three vote-getters will earn the three seats.

As for city council, recent appointee Joe Kresl has filed for a full term in Ward 5, and he’s joined so far by incumbent Clayton Briggs, who’s filing for another term in Ward 3. Also up for election in November is the Ward 1 seat held by Jake Fee and the At Large seat held by Bobby Baird.

To file for school board, a candidate needs to come into the District Office at Crookston High School during office hours, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or contact Office Manager Marilyn Wahouske by phone, 281-5313, or email her at marilynwahouske@isd593.org to file electronically, if they aren't comfortable coming in person.

To file for city council, stop by city hall during normal business hours. There’s a $2 filing fee.