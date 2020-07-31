Details for mask distribution in other Polk County towns coming together as well.
The Crookston Area Chamber will have mask distribution outside of the Chamber office on Monday, August 3, from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday, August 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Businesses will receive a designated amount as this is a one-time shipment for all of Polk County. Masks are to be available for your patrons who do not have a mask to wear in your business. You will be asked to fill out a distribution tracking form.
For businesses outside of Crookston, see the list below for distribution next week.
EGF – Chamber office will notify you of distribution plan
Fisher - Liz Barrett will deliver
Fertile – Lisa Liden – City Hall office for pick up
Fosston – Cassie Heide– City Hall office for pick up
McIntosh – Neil’s Quality Meats for pick up
Mentor – Charity Brault will deliver to all businesses on Wednesday, August 5th
Climax – First Community Credit Union for pick up
Beltrami – West Central for pick up
Winger, Gully, Lengby TBD