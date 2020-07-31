Diane Amundson, of Clarkfield, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Bethesda Pleasant View in Willmar at the age of 54.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Clarkfield Lutheran Church in Clark- field with Rev. Jean M. Megorden officiating. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 outside the south entrance of Clarkfield Lutheran Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home of Granite Falls.

Diane M. Groff was born February 16, 1966 in Springfield to Loren and Bernice (Guttum) Groff. She was baptized and confirmed into the Catholic faith. She attended and graduated from New London-Spicer High School in 1984. After high school, Diane attended Willmar Area Vo-Tech pursuing a degree in cosmetology. She was united in marriage to Eric Amundson on July 15, 1989 in Swift Falls. To this unity two children were born.

Diane was self-employed doing housekeeping work for over 20 years. She was an active member of Clarkfield Lutheran Church, where she was the leader of the church youth group. Diane was also very active in the local Pheasants Forever organization. She loved to support her friend’s children by attending their local sporting events. She also enjoyed camping with her family, volunteering, and deer hunting. Diane had an extremely strong faith and shared it with her family and community.

Diane is survived by her husband of 31 years Eric; sons, Derek (Megan) Amundson, of Clarkfield, and Kyle Amundson, of Clarkfield; father, Loren Groff; mother, Bernice Groff; siblings, Donna (Dennis) Rothwell, Dennis (Denise) Groff, Deb Birch, David (Lori) Groff, and Jeff (Michelle) Jenniges; eight step-siblings; and numerous family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her sister Darlene; step-father, Adrian Jenniges; and two step-siblings.