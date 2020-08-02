Beginning Monday, (Aug. 3), Renville County offices will reopen to the public.

The county has implemented measures to ensure the continued safety of staff and visitors, including:

• All visitors are required to wear a face covering that covers both the mouth and nose in order to receive service.

• Hand sanitizer will be provided for visitors at entry points.

• If you have documents or payments to drop off, consider placing them in the drop box located in the main lobby of the Government Services Center in lieu of entering offices.

• Appointments will continue to be required in the license office.

• In other offices, appointments are being encouraged.

• Visitors to the courthouse are required to enter through the north door.

No one may enter a Renville County building if they:

• Have symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever or difficulty breathing

• Have been in close contact with anyone known or suspected to have COVID-19 in the last 14 days

• Have been directed to self-quarantine or self-isolate by a health care provider within the last 14 days.

In accordance with the governor’s executive orders, many county staff continue to work from home while providing services remotely. These employees will continue to be available to help the public via e-mail, phone and virtual visit.

A listing of department contacts can be found on the doors of county building entrances and online at www.renvillecountymn.com.

