Youth and their caregivers are invited to grab a blanket and lunch, and meet library staff outside the library every Wednesday for an all-ages storytime.

The program will include reading stories, singing songs, and reciting rhymes followed by a short activity. Social distancing is requested. These events will take place Wednesdays at 11 a.m. throughout August and are offered free-of-charge.

About Lake Agassiz Regional Library

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK Sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota.

For more information on events or services at the Crookston Library, call 218-281-4522. For info on Lake Agassiz Regional Library events and services, contact the LARL office at 833-522-5275 or online at www.larl.org.