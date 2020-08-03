The weather so far this summer has been favorable for outdoor activities in and around Crookston, which is especially important considering that the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted travel or at least made traveling extensively more of a difficult consideration.

All of which makes the Red Lake River an even more attractive recreational option.

It’s an exciting time on the Red Lake River Corridor, with state grants making various projects possible this year and in 2021 and possibly in 2022 as well, if the latest grant application from the Red Lake River Corridor Enhancement Group Joint Powers Board to the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission is approved.

Chris and Cathy Demarais of Crookston are among a group that frequently canoe the Red Lake River. They shared this photo on the Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce website, visitcrookston.com, with Cathy saying “canoeing and seeing the back side of Crookston is absolutely beautiful and peaceful.”