Eldred Frerichs, 97, of Two Harbors, formerly of Maynard, passed away March 14, 2020, at Waterview Shores in Two Harbors.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, at Black Oak Cemetery in rural Montevideo, with Pastor Amy Jule officiating. Those attending the service are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and social distancing will be observed.

Eldred H. Frerichs was born July 21, 1922, to Hjalmer and Elsie (Johnson) Grant in Osakis. She grew up on the Grant farm in rural Osakis.

Eldred married Elsworth Moe, on Sept. 21, 1947, of Montevideo, where they made their home and farmed until his sudden death in 1960.

Eldred was united in marriage on Oct. 14, 1961, to Henry A. Frerichs, of Maynard. They resided in Maynard, Osakis and Montevideo, until 1965, returning to Maynard, where they made their home for over 40 years. In 2010, Eldred moved to Two Harbors, to be close to her family.

Eldred was a homemaker and also worked as kitchen staff for the Maynard Public School. She was a member of Maynard Lutheran Church and the Maynard American Legion Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elsworth Moe (1960); husband, Henry Frerichs (2003); son-in-law, Christopher Weaver (2005); brother, Norman Grant; and sister, Norma Tolo.

She is survived by her children, Elayne “Lleyn” (and Bill) Solley, of Two Harbors, Randall Moe, of Mankato, and Jacquelyn Weaver, of Bartlett, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with Anderson-Tebeest Funeral Home of Montevideo.