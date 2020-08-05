The Tomahawk East League season came to a close on Sunday and now begins a new 12-team double elimination Regional tournament with the top three teams going to the State Tournament in Springfield and Milroy.

By Brandon Streich

Sports Writer

On Sunday afternoon, August 2, the Tomahawk East League regular season came to a close. With the COVID-19 pandemic taking over and the season beginning on June 26, the past month has flown by for the 12 teams in the Tomahawk East League.

Sunday’s action saw Springfield defeat Courtland 19-6. Decker Scheffler was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and 6 RBI. Brandon Wilhelmi got the win in relief throwing six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts. Essig committed eight errors defensively as Alex Guggisberg took the loss for the Blue Jays. Guggisberg threw 4 and 2/3 innings allowing eight runs, all unearned while striking out five and allowing six hits. David Herrera got the win for Fairfax in the 13-12 final.

Stark hosted Courtland in Sleepy Eye and used a Zach Haala leadoff home run combined with six runs in the first inning to cruise to a 9-3 victory. Adam Sellner threw eight innings in the Longhorns victory. Stark then traveled to New Ulm and lost 11-1 to end the season 6-6.

Gibbon defeated Searles 11-6 to earn the five seed in Region 2C and Lamberton defeated Leavenworth 14-4. Sleepy Eye lost their fifth straight game after starting 5-2 as they fell to Hanska 7-5. Rookie Kadon Strong connected for his first career home run and Dylan Klein threw a complete game in the Indians loss.

After years of desire to switch up the playoff format, many teams got their wish in the offseason. This upcoming postseason will mark the debut of the new 12-team Region 2C playoff format. The format is a double-elimination tournament that begins this Friday, August 7. The top four seeds from the regular season earn a bye while they will face the winners of Friday’s matchups on Saturday. All Friday games will be at 7:30 as the high seed will host. On Saturday, the games will be split at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Losers from Friday and Saturday’s games will play on Sunday.

Friday night matchups are as follows: Fairfax at Leavenworth with the winner facing Springfield at 7:30 on Saturday, Searles at Gibbon is being played in Fairfax, the winner faces Lamberton at 2:30 on Saturday. Stark hosts Courtland and the winner of that game travels to face New Ulm at 7:30 on Saturday. Sleepy Eye will host Essig Friday night and the winner faces Hanska at 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

For a full bracket, please visit:

http://tomahawkeast.com/20region.php

Final Regular Season TEL standings:

1.)Springfield 11-1*

2.) Hanska 11-1

3.) New Ulm 10-2

4.) Lamberton 9-3

5.) Gibbon 7-5

6.) Stark 6-6

7.) Sleepy Eye 5-7

8.) Leavenworth 4-8*

9.) Fairfax 4-8*

10.) Essig 2-10*

11.) Courtland 2-10

12.) Searles 1-11

*Won head-to-head with team with with in the standings.