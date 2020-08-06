Residents and staff members of Vista Prairie at Garnette Gardens in Redwood Falls will benefit from a $10,000 grant from the LeadingAge Minnesota Foundation.

The funds will be used for continuing education, stress and emotional support, urgent expense needs, as well as other services for Garnette Gardens employees.

“While our staff is dedicated to our mission, they are not immune from fatigue or burnout during our pandemic response,” said Natalie Seehausen, Garnette Gardens executive director. “These funds will help us support them and say thanks in more tangible ways. We are so grateful for this much needed support from the LeadingAge Minnesota Foundation."

Part of the grant will be used for tuition support for staff to get additional training and certifications at area community colleges. That training will be a direct benefit for Garnette Gardens residents.

Vista Prairie owns eight senior living communities that provide compassionate care and joy-filled environments for older adults.

In Redwood Falls, the Garnette Gardens senior living community offers 64 one-and-two-bedroom assisted living apartments, nine care suites, providing 24-hour continuous senior care and 14 memory care suites. It is a non-profit organization, founded in 1997. For more information, visit www.vistaprairie.org.

LeadingAge Minnesota is the state’s largest professional association of long-term care providers. The LeadingAge Minnesota Foundation (LAMF) awarded $660,000 in COVID-19 grants to fund staff support and virtual adult day services. Sixty-two member sites across the state received up to $10,000 to help staff with emergency cash assistance and managing stress related to COVID-19.