At Tuesday’s brief meeting, the St. James City Council approved a recodification process for city ordinances in 2020. The funds were budgeted in 2018 and will be used to pay $11,650 to the League of Minnesota Cities and the American Legal Publishing Corporation. The city has already made one payment of two. The next is expected to happen in December.

The council also approved the second readings of the ordinances amending land use regulations (zoning) and adopting the most current edition of the MN state building code.

Reminders from Joe McCabe:

–Only Mayor Gary Sturm as applied to run for Mayor.

–Two council positions are open, and filings close August 11, 2020, at 5:00 pm. Filings need to be made at City Hall. The filing fee is $ 2.00.

–August 20 is the application deadline for the Joint Small Business Relief Grant Program.

The next St. James City Council meeting is Tuesday, August 18, at 7 p.m.