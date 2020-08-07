The Redwood County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating an incident of tire dumping.

According to the report, which was made Aug. 5 at 3:23 p.m., sometime between Aug. 3-5 an individual(s) appears to have made two trips to the area of Redwood County CSAH 1 and 270th Street near Clements and unloaded 10 tractor tires near the creek at that location.

Anyone who has information or who may have information about this incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department at (507) 637-4036.