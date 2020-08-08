In most years, thousands of 4-H members from across Minnesota earn trips to the Minnesota State Fair where they demonstrate their learning about raising and showing animals, among many other 4-H projects.

This year, that experience will be different.

The University of Minnesota Extension Service and Minnesota 4-H announced recently that state-level showcase competitions for livestock and other projects will take place online in August and September.

The 4-H program has offered in-person showcase experiences that meet social distancing requirements in about half of Minnesota counties this summer, in partnership with local fair boards.

In other counties, 4-H and local leaders have offered virtual events.

Each decision was made based on health and safety guidelines and the capacity to deliver a high-quality experience for youth.

Young people in sixth grade or older who earned a blue ribbon at either an in-person or a virtual county showcase are now eligible to participate in a virtual 4-H statewide showcase later this year.

“These online events offer an opportunity for 4-Hers to present their projects to qualified judges who will offer insight on the youths’ skill development, and help them prepare for future in-person events,” said Jennifer Skuza, state 4-H director. “We are proud to have showcase options available for 4-H youth who have worked so hard to prepare their projects over the past months.”

Local 4-H educators will provide registration information about the statewide showcases to 4-H families who are eligible.